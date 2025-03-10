Baltimore Orioles Will Make Team History Not Seen in 15 Years with Orange Uniform Combo
This April, when you see an all-orange uniform combo on your television screen, it won't be a Denver Broncos game replay, nor will it be a college football game featuring teams in the MAC.
It will be the Baltimore Orioles, who are busting out the uniform combination for the first time since 2010. You can see the photos of the uniforms below:
We knew the Orioles would be wearing orange alternates this year, but we didn't know what date. Now, we know it will be April 12, with potentially more dates to follow.
Our friends at Uni-Watch had the original news of the uniform's return. The Orioles wore these uniforms in 1971-72 and again for one game in 2010.
This uniform ensemble gives the Orioles four uniform sets for the year: The white tops, the gray tops, the black tops and the orange tops. The O's also have the all-black "City Connect" uniforms.
While the O's haven't specifically said it, they could wear the orange tops with white or gray pants, if they wanted to.
The Orioles are coming off a season that saw them finish second in the American League East before being beaten by the Kansas City Royals in the wild card round of the playoffs. Baltimore has some of the best young talent in the sport, so they should continue to be very competitive, but it should be noted that they lost ace pitcher Corbin Burnes and slugger Anthony Santander in free agency.
They are also dealing with injuries to Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish.
