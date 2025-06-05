Boston Red Sox Made History in Wild Comeback Win on Wednesday
The Boston Red Sox overcame multiple deficits on Wednesday afternoon to beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-9 at Fenway Park.
They also made multiple rounds of history, including this note, which came from Ceddanne Rafaela's walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.
And this one, which speaks to the game as a whole:
The @RedSox are the first team in the modern era (since 1901) to overcome four deficits, including a 4+ run deficit, and win with a walk off home run in a 9-inning game.
The Red Sox overcame a 4-0 deficit in the first inning, a 7-5 deficit in the second inning and deficits of 8-7 and 9-8 to win this game and salvage the three-game series.
Boston is now 30-34 on the season, one of the most disappointing teams in the league. Cooper Criswell earned the win in relief after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings. Boston had 12 hits, including two each from Carlos Narvaez, Abraham Toro, Wilyer Abreu and David Hamilton. Abreu, Toro, Hamilton and Rafaela each had multi-RBI games.
The Red Sox will off on Thursday before opening up a weekend series in New York against the Yankees on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Walker Buehler pitches for Boston. New York has not announced a starter as of this posting.
The Yankees are currently 37-23 and they'll be back in action on Thursday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. Max Fried will pitch, which means Boston will miss the likely All-Star over the weekend.
