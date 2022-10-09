Buck Showalter Goes to Mets Closer Edwin Diaz for Five Outs, 29 Pitches

After squeezing six two-run innings out of Jacob deGrom, New York Mets manager Buck Showalter did something he had never done since taking the Mets job last December.

Showalter called on his closer, Edwin Diaz, to take over for deGrom to open the seventh inning, with the Mets leading 3-2 and the San Diego Padres' eight, nine and lead-off hitters due up.

Diaz was able to work through the seventh allowing a hit and no runs.

The Mets tacked on four runs, taking a comfortable 7-2 lead. But Showalter kept Diaz in the game to start the top of the eighth.

Diaz got Manny Machado to ground out, then walked Josh Bell on four pitches. Diaz struck out Jake Cronenworth, and Showalter finally pulled Diaz from the game, after recording five outs.

Diaz last recorded five outs or more September 16, in the Pirates' 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Showalter's decision to continue to use Diaz with his team leading 7-2 was interesting.

Diaz ran his pitch count up 29 pitches. It will be interesting to see how this might affect his availability and effectiveness if he is called on in a win-or-go home game three.

Showalter used three different relief pitchers Saturday night. Set up man Adam Ottavino relieved Diaz for what was meant to be four outs. However, Ottavino ran into trouble, loading the bases and walking in a run as he ran his pitch count up to 35. Showalter then called on Seth Lugo, who recorded the final out of Saturday's game as the Mets won 7-3.

Showalter's best two relievers combined for a total of 64 pitches with their team up five runs, and an elimination game looming Sunday.