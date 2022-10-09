Skip to main content
Buck Showalter Goes to Mets Closer Edwin Diaz for Five Outs, 29 Pitches

Buck Showalter Goes to Mets Closer Edwin Diaz for Five Outs, 29 Pitches

New York Mets manager made an interesting decision Saturday night, calling on closer Edwin Diaz in the seventh inning, and keeping him in the game to pitch the eighth, even with the Mets leading by five runs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

New York Mets manager made an interesting decision Saturday night, calling on closer Edwin Diaz in the seventh inning, and keeping him in the game to pitch the eighth, even with the Mets leading by five runs.

After squeezing six two-run innings out of Jacob deGrom, New York Mets manager Buck Showalter did something he had never done since taking the Mets job last December.

Showalter called on his closer, Edwin Diaz, to take over for deGrom to open the seventh inning, with the Mets leading 3-2 and the San Diego Padres' eight, nine and lead-off hitters due up.

Diaz was able to work through the seventh allowing a hit and no runs.

The Mets tacked on four runs, taking a comfortable 7-2 lead. But Showalter kept Diaz in the game to start the top of the eighth.

Diaz got Manny Machado to ground out, then walked Josh Bell on four pitches. Diaz struck out Jake Cronenworth, and Showalter finally pulled Diaz from the game, after recording five outs.

Diaz last recorded five outs or more September 16, in the Pirates' 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Showalter's decision to continue to use Diaz with his team leading 7-2 was interesting.

Diaz ran his pitch count up 29 pitches. It will be interesting to see how this might affect his availability and effectiveness if he is called on in a win-or-go home game three.

Showalter used three different relief pitchers Saturday night. Set up man Adam Ottavino relieved Diaz for what was meant to be four outs. However, Ottavino ran into trouble, loading the bases and walking in a run as he ran his pitch count up to 35. Showalter then called on Seth Lugo, who recorded the final out of Saturday's game as the Mets won 7-3.

Showalter's best two relievers combined for a total of 64 pitches with their team up five runs, and an elimination game looming Sunday.

USATSI_19203237_168388303_lowres
News

Buck Showalter Goes to Mets Closer Edwin Diaz for Five Outs, 29 Pitches

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19203139_168388303_lowres
News

New York Mets Top San Diego Padres 7-3 in Game 2, Force Game 3 Sunday

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19202170_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Bryce Harper Homer Gives Phillies 1-0 Lead Over Cardinals in Game 2

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19201849_168388303_lowres
News

Mariners Complete 7-Run Comeback to Advance to First ALDS Since 2001

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19201116_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Adam Frazier Hits Game-Winning Double to Send Mariners to ALDS

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19200684_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: J.P. Crawford Ties Game for Mariners in 8th After Trailing 8-1

By Jack Vita
Teoscar
News

WATCH: Teoscar Hernandez Hits Two Home Runs to Give Blue Jays 4-0 Lead

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19086763_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 National League Rookie of the Year Candidates

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19191379_168388303_lowres
News

Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners Announce Game 2 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita