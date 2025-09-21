Cal Raleigh Makes Mariners History With Monumental HR No. 57
The Seattle Mariners are locked into an ultra-competitive division race with the loaded Houston Astros this season, and a lot of their success can be attributed to one slugger: Cal Raleigh.
It would feel like an insult to say that Raleigh is having a tremendous season because the slugger is somehow outperforming that label. The switch-hitter has done nothing but crush home runs seemingly all season. He's hit them against lefties and righties alike. He's hit them against top starting pitchers, and he's hit them against top relievers.
Earlier this year, Raleigh crushed home run No. 49 to pass Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez for the most single season home runs by a primary catcher in MLB history. A few weeks later, Raleigh crushed home run No. 55 to pass Mickey Mantle for the most home runs in a single season by a switch-hitter.
But Raleigh wasn't done chasing history at home run No. 55.
Cal Raleigh continues to make history with home run No. 57
On September 20, with the Mariners playing the most important series of the year against the Astros, Raleigh smacked his 57th home run of the season to pass the great Ken Griffey Jr. for the most home runs in Mariners history. Raleigh stands alone at the top of the Mariners' all-time list, despite never hitting more than 35 home runs in a season before this year.
There's a chance that Raleigh can close in on 60 home runs if he continues at this rate. The slugger has only gotten better as the season goes on. With a handful of games to go, it seems like a long shot to hit the historic 60 home run mark, but there's a chance he pulls it off.
Reaching such a historic home run feat makes the AL MVP race much harder to predict. Raleigh and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge have jockeyed back and forth as the top player in the AL this season. Raleigh leads Judge in home runs and RBIs, but Judge leads in seemingly every other category.
Either way, the Mariners' superstar is must-see TV this year.
