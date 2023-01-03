Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.

Correa posted a photo on his story, holding his son Kylo with a caption that reads, "Going to work with daddy today."

The photo featured Kylo wearing a shirt that appears to be a version of an "I love New York" t-shirt, only with a hot dog and a pretzel design on it.

Correa agreed in principle to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets a little less than two years ago, but the contract has yet to be finalized.

Correa had previously agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, but the contract fell apart after the Correa underwent his physical for the Giants. Correa was expected to be introduced as the Giants' newest member to the media Tuesday, Dec. 20. Later that night, Correa and agent Scott Boras agreed to the deal with the Mets.

Days later, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Correa's physical with the Mets raised concerns. Rosenthal reported that there were concerns with Correa's lower leg. Earlier in the month, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that executives were concerned with Correa's lower back.

Correa has played 111 or more games in a season just three times in his eight-year Major League Baseball career.

For the last two weeks, Correa's status has been unknown, and the deal has yet to be finalized.

Posting a picture with his son wearing an "I love New York shirt" with the caption, "Going to work with daddy today," appears to be a hint that Correa will be working in New York this season, and is headed to his workplace soon. Unless the New York Yankees pried Correa away from the Mets, it appears Correa's deal with the Mets could soon be finalized and announced. The Yankees showed little-to-no interest in signing any of the four All-Star free agent shortstops that test the open market this winter.

It remains unclear if the deal in question will be worth the same length and amount of money, as originally reported. We'll keep an eye on this story and see how it develops.

