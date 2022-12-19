Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Re-Signing Drew Smyly

According to multiple reports, the Chicago Cubs are close to re-signing free agent starting pitcher Drew Smyly. Here's a look at the Cubs' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Smyly would be the ninth starting pitching option the Cubs would have for 2023. Veterans Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman and Jameson Taillon appear to be locks for the rotation. Smyly would join Justin Steele, Adrian Sampson, Hayden Wesneski, Javier Assad and Keegan Thompson, all of whom will be vying for a spot in the rotation come spring training.

As of Dec. 18, here's a look at nine potential starting pitchers the Cubs can choose from to fill out their pitching rotation in 2023, including 2022 statistics:

1) Kyle Hendricks: 4-6, 16 starts, 84.1 IP, 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 2.75 SO/W, 86 ERA+

2) Marcus Stroman: 6-7, 25 starts, 138.2 IP, 3.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 3.31 SO/W, 117 ERA+

3) Jameson Taillon: 14-5, 32 starts, 177.1 IP, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 4.72 SO/W, 100 ERA+

4) Drew Smyly: 7-12, 22 starts, 106.1 IP, 3.47 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 3.50 SO/W, 118 ERA+

5) Justin Steele: 4-7, 24 starts, 119 IP, 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 2.52 SO/W, 129 ERA+

6) Hayden Wesneski: 3-2, 4 starts, 33 IP, 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 4.71 SO/W, 190 ERA+

7) Adrian Sampson: 4-5, 19 starts, 104.1 IP, 3.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 2.70 SO/W, 132 ERA+

8) Keegan Thompson: 10-5, 17 starts, 115 IP, 3.76 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 2.51 SO/W, 109 ERA+

9) Javier Assad: 2-2, 8 starts, 37.2 IP, 3.11 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 1.50 SO/W, 133 ERA+

