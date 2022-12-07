Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jameson Taillon

Skip to main content
The Chicago Cubs signed free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon to a four-year, $68 million contract Wednesday. Here's a look at the Cubs' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The Chicago Cubs signed free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon to a four-year, $68 million contract Wednesday. Here's a look at the Cubs' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Chicago Cubs added another starting pitcher to their active roster Wednesday morning, agreeing to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Jameson Taillon.

The Cubs have a number of starting pitching options for 2022.

As of Dec. 7, here's a look at seven potential starting pitchers the Cubs can choose from to fill out their pitching rotation in 2023, including 2022 statistics:

1) Kyle Hendricks: 4-6, 16 starts, 84.1 IP, 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 2.75 SO/W, 86 ERA+

2) Marcus Stroman: 6-7, 25 starts, 138.2 IP, 3.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 3.31 SO/W, 117 ERA+

3) Jameson Taillon: 14-5, 32 starts, 177.1 IP, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 4.72 SO/W, 100 ERA+

4) Justin Steele: 4-7, 24 starts, 119 IP, 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 2.52 SO/W, 129 ERA+

5) Hayden Wesneski: 3-2, 4 starts, 33 IP, 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 4.71 SO/W, 190 ERA+

6) Adrian Sampson: 4-5, 19 starts, 104.1 IP, 3.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 2.70 SO/W, 132 ERA+

7) Keegan Thompson: 10-5, 17 starts, 115 IP, 3.76 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 2.51 SO/W, 109 ERA+

