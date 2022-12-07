Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jameson Taillon

The Chicago Cubs added another starting pitcher to their active roster Wednesday morning, agreeing to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Jameson Taillon.

The Cubs have a number of starting pitching options for 2022.

As of Dec. 7, here's a look at seven potential starting pitchers the Cubs can choose from to fill out their pitching rotation in 2023, including 2022 statistics:

1) Kyle Hendricks: 4-6, 16 starts, 84.1 IP, 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 2.75 SO/W, 86 ERA+

2) Marcus Stroman: 6-7, 25 starts, 138.2 IP, 3.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 3.31 SO/W, 117 ERA+

3) Jameson Taillon: 14-5, 32 starts, 177.1 IP, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 4.72 SO/W, 100 ERA+

4) Justin Steele: 4-7, 24 starts, 119 IP, 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 2.52 SO/W, 129 ERA+

5) Hayden Wesneski: 3-2, 4 starts, 33 IP, 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 4.71 SO/W, 190 ERA+

6) Adrian Sampson: 4-5, 19 starts, 104.1 IP, 3.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 2.70 SO/W, 132 ERA+

7) Keegan Thompson: 10-5, 17 starts, 115 IP, 3.76 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 2.51 SO/W, 109 ERA+

