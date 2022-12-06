Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Cody Bellinger

Skip to main content
The Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a one-year, $17.5 million contract with free agent center fielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger Tuesday. After adding Bellinger, here's a look at the Cubs' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a one-year, $17.5 million contract with free agent outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger will likely slot in as the club's Opening Day center fielder for 2023. The Cubs' offseason is far from over, and the club could still sign a free agent shortstop, such as Xander Bogaerts or Dansby Swanson.

The Cubs could also trade players from the active roster before the season starts.

With all that being said, here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Chicago Cubs, as of Dec. 6, including 2022 slash lines:

C Yan Gomes .235/.260/.625

1B Alfonso Rivas .235/.322/.628

2B Nick Madrigal .249/.305/.736

3B Patrick Wisdom .207/.298/.725

SS Nico Hoerner .281/.327/.736

LF Ian Happ .271/.342/.781

CF Cody Bellinger .210/.265/.654

RF Seiya Suzuki .262/.336/.770

Utility Christopher Morel .235/.308/.741

