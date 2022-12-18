Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Dansby Swanson
The Chicago Cubs made their biggest free agent signing in years Saturday, agreeing to terms with shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year, $177 million contract.
Swanson is expected to play shortstop, with Nico Hoerner moving to second base, a position he had played in 2020 and 2021, prior to the Cubs trading Javier Baez. Nick Madrigal would DH, if the club doesn't trade him.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Cubs, as of Dec. 17, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Yan Gomes .235/.260/.625
1B Alfonso Rivas .235/.322/.628
2B Nico Hoerner .281/.327/.736
3B Patrick Wisdom .207/.298/.725
SS Dansby Swanson .277/.329/.776
LF Ian Happ .271/.342/.781
CF Cody Bellinger .210/.265/.654
RF Seiya Suzuki .262/.336/.770
DH Nick Madrigal .249/.305/.736
Utility Christopher Morel .235/.308/.741
