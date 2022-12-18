Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Dansby Swanson

The Chicago Cubs signed shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract Saturday. After signing Swanson, here's a look at the Cubs' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The Chicago Cubs made their biggest free agent signing in years Saturday, agreeing to terms with shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year, $177 million contract.

Swanson is expected to play shortstop, with Nico Hoerner moving to second base, a position he had played in 2020 and 2021, prior to the Cubs trading Javier Baez. Nick Madrigal would DH, if the club doesn't trade him.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Cubs, as of Dec. 17, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Yan Gomes .235/.260/.625

1B Alfonso Rivas .235/.322/.628

2B Nico Hoerner .281/.327/.736

3B Patrick Wisdom .207/.298/.725

SS Dansby Swanson .277/.329/.776

LF Ian Happ .271/.342/.781

CF Cody Bellinger .210/.265/.654

RF Seiya Suzuki .262/.336/.770

DH Nick Madrigal .249/.305/.736

Utility Christopher Morel .235/.308/.741

Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Dansby Swanson

By Jack Vita

