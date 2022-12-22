Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Tucker Barnhart
The Chicago Cubs continued to add to their roster Thursday, agreeing to terms on a two-year contract with veteran free agent catcher Tucker Barnhart.
Barnhart will split time at the position with Yan Gomes, in the wake of Willson Contreras' departure from the club.
The Cubs have also signed free agents Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger. The additions of Swanson, Bellinger and Barnhart should significantly improve the club defensively in 2023.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Cubs, as of Dec. 22, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Yan Gomes .235/.260/.625 / Tucker Barnhart .221/.287/.554
1B Matt Mervis (Rookie)
2B Nico Hoerner .281/.327/.736
3B Patrick Wisdom .207/.298/.725
SS Dansby Swanson .277/.329/.776
LF Ian Happ .271/.342/.781
CF Cody Bellinger .210/.265/.654
RF Seiya Suzuki .262/.336/.770
DH Nick Madrigal .249/.305/.736
Utility Christopher Morel .235/.308/.741
