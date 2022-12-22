Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Tucker Barnhart

The Chicago Cubs signed catcher Tucker Barnhart to a two-year contract Thursday. After signing Barnhart, here's a look at the Cubs' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The Chicago Cubs continued to add to their roster Thursday, agreeing to terms on a two-year contract with veteran free agent catcher Tucker Barnhart.

Barnhart will split time at the position with Yan Gomes, in the wake of Willson Contreras' departure from the club.

The Cubs have also signed free agents Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger. The additions of Swanson, Bellinger and Barnhart should significantly improve the club defensively in 2023.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Cubs, as of Dec. 22, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Yan Gomes .235/.260/.625 / Tucker Barnhart .221/.287/.554

1B Matt Mervis (Rookie)

2B Nico Hoerner .281/.327/.736

3B Patrick Wisdom .207/.298/.725

SS Dansby Swanson .277/.329/.776

LF Ian Happ .271/.342/.781

CF Cody Bellinger .210/.265/.654

RF Seiya Suzuki .262/.336/.770

DH Nick Madrigal .249/.305/.736

Utility Christopher Morel .235/.308/.741

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

