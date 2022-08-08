Cubs Hoping Franmil Reyes Can Return To Being An Impact Bat

It didn't take Franmil Reyes a long time to find a new home.

The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma first reported Monday that the Chicago Cubs claimed the slugger. Reyes was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday following a demotion to the minors.

Reyes, a designated hitter and occasional outfielder, is best known for the pop he brings to the plate. However, he's lacked in that department this season, hitting just nine home runs with a career-worst .350 slugging percentage over 70 games. Throw in a .213 average, a .254 on-base percentage, 28 RBI and 104 strikeouts, and it's easy to see why Cleveland moved on.

The Cubs, however, are hoping a change of scenery can help Reyes return to the masher he's been in the past.

Only 27 years old, Reyes enjoyed a career year in 2021, bopping 30 home runs to go along with a .254/.324/.522 slash line, 85 RBI, a 128 OPS+ and 1.6 Wins Avobe Replacement (according to Baseball Reference).

Reyes also hit nine home runs during the shortened 2020 season and a personal best 37 dingers in 2019. He hit 16 longballs as a rookie with the Padres in 2018 before a three-team deal sent him to Cleveland.

While Reyes has a reputation for hitting for power and striking out plenty, this season has lacked the balance necessary for Cleveland, a current Wild Card contender, to keep him around. Reyes has struck out 37.1 percent of the time and walked just five percent of the time. Both numbers are career-worsts.

However, Reyes is still hitting the ball hard 47.2 percent of the time, giving Chicago a reason to take a flier on the Dominican native. With the Cubs sitting in the basement of the National League Central, they don't have much to lose by grabbing a guy like Reyes.

Reyes is owed about $1.5 million for the rest of the 2022 season and is arbitration eligible this offseason, making this an all-around low-stakes move for Chicago.