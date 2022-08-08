Skip to main content
Cubs Hoping Franmil Reyes Can Return To Being An Impact Bat

The Chicago Cubs claimed Franmil Reyes on Monday after the Guardians designated him for assignment.

It didn't take Franmil Reyes a long time to find a new home.

The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma first reported Monday that the Chicago Cubs claimed the slugger. Reyes was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday following a demotion to the minors.

Reyes, a designated hitter and occasional outfielder, is best known for the pop he brings to the plate. However, he's lacked in that department this season, hitting just nine home runs with a career-worst .350 slugging percentage over 70 games. Throw in a .213 average, a .254 on-base percentage, 28 RBI and 104 strikeouts, and it's easy to see why Cleveland moved on.

The Cubs, however, are hoping a change of scenery can help Reyes return to the masher he's been in the past.

Only 27 years old, Reyes enjoyed a career year in 2021, bopping 30 home runs to go along with a .254/.324/.522 slash line, 85 RBI, a 128 OPS+ and 1.6 Wins Avobe Replacement (according to Baseball Reference).

Reyes also hit nine home runs during the shortened 2020 season and a personal best 37 dingers in 2019. He hit 16 longballs as a rookie with the Padres in 2018 before a three-team deal sent him to Cleveland.

While Reyes has a reputation for hitting for power and striking out plenty, this season has lacked the balance necessary for Cleveland, a current Wild Card contender, to keep him around. Reyes has struck out 37.1 percent of the time and walked just five percent of the time. Both numbers are career-worsts.

However, Reyes is still hitting the ball hard 47.2 percent of the time, giving Chicago a reason to take a flier on the Dominican native. With the Cubs sitting in the basement of the National League Central, they don't have much to lose by grabbing a guy like Reyes.

Reyes is owed about $1.5 million for the rest of the 2022 season and is arbitration eligible this offseason, making this an all-around low-stakes move for Chicago.

