Chicago Cubs Sign 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger to One-Year Deal

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms on a one-year, $17.5 million contract with 2019 National League MVP and former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

Bellinger will likely slot in as the Cubs' Opening Day center fielder. He could also see time at first base.

Since winning the NL MVP Award in 2019, Bellinger has slashed just .203/.272/.648 over his last three seasons.

Bellinger, who signed a one-year deal to play on the North Side of Chicago, can up his value before hitting the free agent market again next winter.

In his first three big league seasons (2017-2019), Bellinger slashed .278/.369/.928, averaging 37 home runs and 96 RBI per season.

Though he has struggled at the plate in recent years, Bellinger, 27, is still an outstanding defensive outfielder. He received a National League Gold Glove in 2019.

