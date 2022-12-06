Skip to main content
Chicago Cubs Sign 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger to One-Year Deal

Chicago Cubs Sign 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger to One-Year Deal

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms on a one-year, $17.5 million contract with 2019 National League MVP and former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms on a one-year, $17.5 million contract with 2019 National League MVP and former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms on a one-year, $17.5 million contract with 2019 National League MVP and former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

Bellinger will likely slot in as the Cubs' Opening Day center fielder. He could also see time at first base.

Since winning the NL MVP Award in 2019, Bellinger has slashed just .203/.272/.648 over his last three seasons.

Bellinger, who signed a one-year deal to play on the North Side of Chicago, can up his value before hitting the free agent market again next winter.

In his first three big league seasons (2017-2019), Bellinger slashed .278/.369/.928, averaging 37 home runs and 96 RBI per season.

Though he has struggled at the plate in recent years, Bellinger, 27, is still an outstanding defensive outfielder. He received a National League Gold Glove in 2019.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19222375_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Cubs Sign 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger to One-Year Deal

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19147188_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Guardians' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Josh Bell

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19175559_168388303_lowres
News

Texas Rangers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Andrew Heaney

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18789649_168388303_lowres
News

Former Top Prospect Hopes to Revive Career with Baltimore Orioles

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19260996_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Guardians Sign All-Star First Baseman to Two-Year Deal

By Jack Vita
USATSI_9963247_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18826148_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago White Sox Reportedly Will Not Move Tim Anderson in Trade

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19101539_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Hot Stove: Texas Rangers Reportedly Targeting Another Star Pitcher

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19370427_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Verlander's Departure

By Jack Vita