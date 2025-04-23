Chicago Cubs Making History with Unique Blend of Speed and Power
The Chicago Cubs beat the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers 11-10 on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, running their impressive record to 15-10 through 25 games.
The Cubs are in first place in the National League Central, while the Dodgers are in second place in the National League West at 16-8.
The Cubs put out a 17-hit attack in the win, getting home runs from Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker and Miguel Amaya. They also got stolen bases from Tucker (2), Dansby Swanson and Jon Berti, continuing their historic blend of speed and power this season.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Through 25 games this season the @Cubs have hit 37 home runs. They have also notched 35 stolen bases.
They're the first team in MLB history to have at least 35 of each through 25 games in a season.
The Cubs' decision to acquire Tucker over the offseason will go down as one of the best moves in baseball this year. Acquired from the Houston Astros, the 28-year-old is hitting .320 with seven homers, 25 RBIs and six stolen bases. The Cubs missed the playoffs last season, but look like one of the teams so far that can challenge the Dodgers moving forward.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Dodgers haven't announced a starting pitcher as of this posting while the Cubs will go with left-hander Matthew Boyd.
Boyd, signed this offseason, is 1-2 with a 2.01 ERA. He's struck out 20 batters in 22.1 innings.
