Chicago Cubs Miss Out on Top Free Agent Shortstop Trea Turner

Despite being linked to the Chicago Cubs months ago, Trea Turner signed an eleven-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies Monday. Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts are still free agents.
Monday, Trea Turner agreed to an eleven-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Turner is the first domino to fall in what has been a robust free agent market.

Despite being linked to Turner, the Chicago Cubs missed out on the first star shortstop to come off the board.

Back in September, NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN 1000's David Kaplan reported that the Cubs and Turner had mutual interest in each other.

If the Cubs sign a free agent shortstop, it won't be Turner.

Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson remain free agents. The Cubs have recently been linked to Swanson and Bogaerts, but there have been less rumors surrounding the club and Correa.

Correa is likely looking for a larger contract — akin to the one the Phillies gave Turner — than the other two are.

The Cubs have middle infielders Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal under club control through 2025.

