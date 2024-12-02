Chicago Cubs Reportedly Seeking Bullpen Help Via Trade, Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are "one of the most active teams" currently in the market for relief pitchers, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
The report comes in the wake of the Cubs signing starting pitcher Matthew Boyd to a two-year , $29 million contract Monday morning. By adding the veteran righty, Chicago's five-man starting rotation of Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad and Boyd appears to be relatively locked down.
That gives the Cubs' front office the ability to shift their focus to the bullpen, which ranked No. 12 in ERA and No. 19 in WHIP across all of MLB in 2024. And with Morosi noting that there are plenty of talented options available via both trade and free agency, Chicago shouldn't have too hard of a time addressing that need.
The Cubs already acquired Eli Morgan in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians and claimed Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers in November. The former had a 1.93 ERA, 0.976 WHIP and 1.1 WAR across innings, while the latter posted a 1.17 ERA, 0.652 WHIP and 0.3 WAR in 7.2 innings of work.
Neither were particularly blockbuster additions, though.
Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams has been at the center of trade rumors all offseason long, and Cubs manager Craig Counsell is plenty familiar with his game. All-Star closers Jordan Romano and Kyle Finnegan were non-tendered last month, joining Tanner Scott, Clay Holmes, Jeff Hoffman, Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen, Paul Sweald and Carlos Estévez as free agents to watch.
As exciting as it would be for the Cubs to bring a dozen new elite relievers, there could be some limitations to how many they could feasibly add.
Ben Brown split time between the rotation and bullpen as a rookie this season, posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.084 WHIP and 0.9 WAR. Hayden Wesneski has filled a similar role for three years running now, putting up a 3.93 ERA, 1.168 WHIP and 1.1 WAR along the way.
Porter Hodge had a particularly impressive rookie campaign, going 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA, 0.884 WHIP, nine saves and a 1.3 WAR in 39 big league appearances.
Keegan Thompson performed admirably when he returned from Triple-A, posting a 2-1 record, 2.67 ERA, 1.220 WHIP, two saves and a 0.6 WAR. Tyson Miller came over in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in May, and he proceeded to go 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA, 0.815 WHIP and 1.3 WAR across 49 outings for Chicago.
Julian Merryweather put up a 6.60 ERA, 1.800 WHIP and -0.4 WAR while battling through shoulder, back, rib and knee injuries, but he went 5-1 with 3.38 ERA, 1.306 WHIP and a 1.1 WAR in 2023. Even Nate Pearson, who has a 4.75 ERA and -0.5 WAR for his career, notched a 2.73 ERA and 0.5 WAR after joining the Cubs at the deadline.
Having five starters, plus Morgan, Zastryzny, Brown, Wesneski, Hodge, Thompson, Miller, Pearson, Merryweather and Caleb Kilian, gives the Cubs 15 pitchers competing for roster spots. Since the league limit is 13, some of those younger options will probably have to start 2025 in the minors, while others will presumably be let go altogether.
