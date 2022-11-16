Chicago Cubs Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Chicago Cubs added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Brennen Davis, Kevin Alcantara, Ryan Jensen and Ben Brown. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Cubs have 38 players on their 40-man roster, with two open roster spots. The Cubs can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Cubs have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Adbert Alzolay
Javier Assad
Ben Brown
Jeremiah Estrada
Kyle Hendricks
Codi Heuer
Brandon Hughes
Ryan Jensen
Caleb Kilian
Mark Leiter Jr.
Brailyn Marquez
Ethan Roberts
Manuel Rodriguez
Michael Rucker
Adrian Sampson
Justin Steele
Marcus Stroman
Keegan Thompson
Erich Uelmen
Alexander Vizcaino
Hayden Wesneski
Rowan Wick
Catchers
Miguel Amaya
Yan Gomes
Infielders
P.J. Higgins
Nico Hoerner
Nick Madrigal
Miles Mastrobuoni
Zach McKinstry
Alfonso Rivas
Patrick Wisdom
Outfielders
Kevin Alcantara
Alexander Canario
Brennen Davis
Ian Happ
Christopher Morel
Rafael Ortega
Seiya Suzuki
Nelson Velazquez
