Chicago Cubs Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Chicago Cubs added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Brennen Davis, Kevin Alcantara, Ryan Jensen and Ben Brown. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Cubs have 38 players on their 40-man roster, with two open roster spots. The Cubs can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Cubs have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Adbert Alzolay

Javier Assad

Ben Brown

Jeremiah Estrada

Kyle Hendricks

Codi Heuer

Brandon Hughes

Ryan Jensen

Caleb Kilian

Mark Leiter Jr.

Brailyn Marquez

Ethan Roberts

Manuel Rodriguez

Michael Rucker

Adrian Sampson

Justin Steele

Marcus Stroman

Keegan Thompson

Erich Uelmen

Alexander Vizcaino

Hayden Wesneski

Rowan Wick

Catchers

Miguel Amaya

Yan Gomes

Infielders

P.J. Higgins

Nico Hoerner

Nick Madrigal

Miles Mastrobuoni

Zach McKinstry

Alfonso Rivas

Patrick Wisdom

Outfielders

Kevin Alcantara

Alexander Canario

Brennen Davis

Ian Happ

Christopher Morel

Rafael Ortega

Seiya Suzuki

Nelson Velazquez

