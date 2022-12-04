Chicago Cubs Showing 'Active Interest' in Dansby Swanson

Skip to main content
The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly showing interest in free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, Jon Morosi reports. Swanson's fiancée, Mallory Pugh, plays for Chicago's professional women's soccer team, the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL.
The Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies are 'showing active interest' in free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, MLB insider Jon Morosi reports.

Swanson's fiancée Mallory Pugh plays for Chicago's National Women's Soccer League team, the Chicago Red Stars.

Less than two weeks ago, Morosi speculated that Chicago could be a logical destination for Swanson, given his connection to Chicago Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins — a fellow Vanderbilt University alum — and the possibility of Swanson playing in the same city as his fiancée.

Swanson, who last played for the Atlanta Braves, is coming off perhaps his best Major League season in 2022, in which he posted the highest single-season Batting Average of his career and earned his first All-Star appearance.

