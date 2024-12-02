Chicago Cubs Sign Left-Hander Matthew Boyd After Big Postseason Run with Cleveland Guardians
The Chicago Cubs signed free agent left-hander Matthew Boyd to a two-year deal worth $29 million early on Monday morning.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post had the news on social media:
Boyd figures to slot into the rotation alongside Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon. There will be competition for the fifth spot, with Hayden Wesneski remaining a possibility.
The 33-year-old Boyd has spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians. He made his debut in 2015 and struck out a whopping 238 batters for Detroit in 2019.
He struggled mightily during the COVID 2020 season, going 3-7 with a 6.71 ERA but pitched to a 3.89 in 2021. He was injured much of 2022 but came back to appear in 10 games as a reliever for the Mariners, who made the playoffs that season.
He re-signed with the Tigers for the 2023 campaign but underwent Tommy John surgery after 15 appearances. Boyd resurfaced this season with the Guardians, making eight regular season starts and helping them win the American League Central. He went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA, then allowed just one earned run in 11.2 playoff innings.
With Boyd's help, the Guardians advanced to the American League Championship Series, falling in five games against the New York Yankees.
The Cubs went 83-79 this past season, finishing in a tie for second in the National League Central. While Boyd's addition is good, there are questions about if the organization will move off certain pieces, with former MVP Cody Bellinger reportedly available in trade.
