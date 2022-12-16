Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Andrew Benintendi

The Chicago White Sox signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the largest contract in franchise history Friday, agreeing to terms on a five-year, $75 million contract. After signing Benintendi, here's a look at the White Sox' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The Chicago White Sox added to their lineup Friday, agreeing to terms on a five-year, $75 million contract with free agent Andrew Benintendi.

Benintendi's contract is the largest in White Sox franchise history.

Benintendi will likely man left field. With Jose Abreu departing from the club as a free agent, Andrew Vaughn is expected to become the White Sox' everyday first baseman, opening up an outfield spot. A.J. Pollock is also a free agent, which opens up another corner outfield spot.

The White Sox still need to find solutions in right field and at second base, but Friday, they added a very good defensive outfielder, contact bat, and player that gets on base at a high percentage.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the White Sox, as of Dec. 16, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Yasmani Grandal .202/.301/.570

1B Andrew Vaughn .271/.321/.750

2B ?

3B Yoan Moncada .212/.273/.626

SS Tim Anderson .301/.339/.734

LF Andrew Benintendi .304/.373/.772

CF Luis Robert Jr. .284/.319/.746

RF ?

DH Eloy Jimenez .295/.358/.858

