Chicago White Sox Lefty Garrett Crochet Makes Team History with Major Award
On Thursday night, Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year. The announcement came as part of the MLB Awards rollout, which will continue next week.
In earning the award, Crochet joined some rare team history.
Per MLB.com:
Crochet becomes the third player in White Sox history to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award, joining right-handed pitcher Liam Hendriks in 2023 and designated hitter Jim Thome in 2006.
In his first full season as a starter, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA. While the losses are a product of the White Sox' poor team, his stuff is elite. He struck out 209 batters in just 146.0 innings and made the All-Star Game. Crochet had been a bullpen arm since making his major league debut in 2020, but he only made 13 appearances in all of 2022 and 2023 because of his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
There's been massive speculation that the White Sox are going to trade Crochet this offseason. He's under team control through 2026 and with the White Sox not set to compete for years, it's likely in their best interest to move him.
They did the same thing with Dylan Cease last offseason, shipping him off to the San Diego Padres during spring training.
The White Sox are coming off a 41-121 season. They've already said that if they were to deal Crochet, they'd be targeting a position player return. The Sox averaged just 3.1 runs per game in 2024.
