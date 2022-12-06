Skip to main content
Chicago White Sox Reportedly Will Not Move Tim Anderson in Trade

The Chicago White Sox are telling teams that they will not be shopping shortstop Tim Anderson this winter, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. Anderson is under club control with the White Sox through 2024.
The Chicago White Sox have been telling clubs that they will not trade shortstop Tim Anderson, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

Anderson is under club control through 2024. He is owed $12.5 million in 2023 and the White Sox have a $14 million club option on him for 2024.

After Jose Abreu left the club as a free agent, signing a three-year contract with the Houston Astros, Anderson is now the longest-tenured member of the White Sox.

Anderson is one of many Sox players that the club is hoping will bounce back after a disappointing 2022 season, where the team finished 81-81, failing to win the American League Central, despite being heavy favorites.

Anderson played just 79 games in 2022, slashing .301/.339/.734 with -7 Defensive Runs Saved.

