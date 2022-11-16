Chicago White Sox Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Prospects from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Chicago White Sox added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the White Sox have 38 players on their 40-man roster, with two open roster spots. The White Sox can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the White Sox have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Tanner Banks
Jason Bilous
Aaron Bummer
Dylan Cease
Garrett Crochet
Jake Diekman
Matt Foster
Lucas Giolito
Kendall Graveman
Liam Hendriks
Joe Kelly
Michael Kopech
Jimmy Lambert
Reynaldo Lopez
Lance Lynn
Davis Martin
Nicholas Padilla
Jose Ruiz
Bennett Sousa
Jonathan Stiever
Catcher
Yasmani Grandal
Carlos Perez
Seby Zavala
Infielders
Tim Anderson
Jake Burger
Leury Garcia
Romy Gonzalez
Danny Mendick
Yoan Moncada
Bryan Ramos
Jose Rodriguez
Lenyn Sosa
Outfielders
Adam Engel
Eloy Jimenez
Mark Payton
Luis Robert Jr.
Gavin Sheets
Andrew Vaughn
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.