Chicago White Sox Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Prospects from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Chicago White Sox added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the White Sox have 38 players on their 40-man roster, with two open roster spots. The White Sox can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the White Sox have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Tanner Banks

Jason Bilous

Aaron Bummer

Dylan Cease

Garrett Crochet

Jake Diekman

Matt Foster

Lucas Giolito

Kendall Graveman

Liam Hendriks

Joe Kelly

Michael Kopech

Jimmy Lambert

Reynaldo Lopez

Lance Lynn

Davis Martin

Nicholas Padilla

Jose Ruiz

Bennett Sousa

Jonathan Stiever

Catcher

Yasmani Grandal

Carlos Perez

Seby Zavala

Infielders

Tim Anderson

Jake Burger

Leury Garcia

Romy Gonzalez

Danny Mendick

Yoan Moncada

Bryan Ramos

Jose Rodriguez

Lenyn Sosa

Outfielders

Adam Engel

Eloy Jimenez

Mark Payton

Luis Robert Jr.

Gavin Sheets

Andrew Vaughn

