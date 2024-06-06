Chicago White Sox Tie Longest Losing Streak in Franchise History Following Cubs Walk-Off
For the second night in a row, the Chicago White Sox were unable to best their neighbors to the north, losing in excruciating fashion Wednesday.
And in doing so, they made some unsavory franchise history.
The White Sox scored first, eventually taking a 5-1 lead over the Chicago Cubs through four innings. The Cubs scored five unanswered to take the lead, but shortstop Paul DeJong tied things up with a clutch solo home run in the eighth.
Designated hitter Mike Tauchman answered in a big way, though, blasting a walk-off home run off of Michael Kopech to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Wrigley Field erupted in celebration, while the White Sox were handed an all too familiar result.
For one, the Cubs had won 7-6 in game one of the series as well, scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth to secure the victory.
Beyond that, though, the White Sox have developed a historic habit of losing games over the past few weeks, regardless of the opponent. Chicago is currently riding a 13-game losing streak, the longest in the league by eight whole games.
It is also tied for the longest longest streak in the franchise's 124-year history.
After losing their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 22, the White Sox have gone on to get swept by the Baltimore Orioles, Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and Cubs. Chicago has been outscored 83-43 during this ongoing dry spell.
One the whole, 2024 hasn't been particularly kind to the White Sox. They opened the season 3-22, falling victim to an MLB-record eight shutouts in their first 22 games.
Even after seemingly stabilizing the campaign with a respectable 11-8 stretch as April turned to May, Chicago went on to lose 17 of its next 18 contests.
The White Sox are now set to return to Guaranteed Rate Field for a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. If they extend their losing streak to 14 games on Thursday, it will set a new franchise record.
First pitch for that contest is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.
