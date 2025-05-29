Clayton Kershaw Adds Even More History to His Legacy in Latest Outing For Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers' longtime ace Clayton Kershaw delivered some more history on Wednesday in a start against the Cleveland Guardians.
Pitching at Progressive Field, Kershaw went five innings, giving up just one run on six hits. He walked two and struck out three. Unfortunately, the Dodgers' bullpen caved late and Los Angeles lost 7-4.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Clayton Kershaw has allowed 0 or 1 run in 47.2% (204/432) of his career starts (including today).
That is is the highest percentage among 310 pitchers to debut in the modern era (since 1901) with at least 300 starts. The next highest is Chris Sale at 40.9%.
One of the best pitchers of the Modern Era, Kershaw has gone 212-94 in his career with a sterling 2.51 ERA. He's a five-time ERA champion, a three-time Cy Young winner, a 10-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner. He also helped the Dodgers win the 2020 and 2024 World Series titles, though he was injured for last season's title run.
He's only made three starts this year since coming off the injured list, going 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA. Now 37 years old, he's scheduled to be a free agent after the season.
The Dodgers are off on Thursday but they'll be back in action on Friday night when they host the New York Yankees in a World Series rematch at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET as Tony Gonsolin (LAD) goes up against Yankees' lefty Max Fried. He's 7-0 with a 1.29 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
HISTORY FOR WITT: Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is doing things no one has ever done with his blend of power and speed. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI ALL BY HIMSELF: Shohei Ohtani has put up numbers that no player ever has before June 1. CLICK HERE:
HAPPY 30: Yoan Moncada hit a home run on his 30th birthday for the Los Angeles Angels, making him part of a fun note in the team's history. CLICK HERE: