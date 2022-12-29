Clayton Kershaw Posts Family Christmas Pictures on Instagram
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw posted Christmas photos of his family on his Instagram account over the weekend.
Kershaw's pictures featured him, his wife, and four children.
It seems it was a very merry Christmas for the Kershaw family.
Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!
Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- PODCAST: Latest Episode of the Jack Vita Show
- MLB Hot Stove: Which Team Signed the Best Free Agent Shortstop Contract?
- How Dansby Swanson's Grandfather Played Role in Shortstop's Move to Chicago
- Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans
- New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
- OPINION: Carlos Correa's Contract Will Not Age Well
- OPINION: Jed Hoyer, Cubs Made Right Decision Passing on Carlos Correa
- REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
- PODCAST: Exclusive Interview with a Toms River East Little League Star
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.