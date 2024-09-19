Cleveland Guardians Reliever Makes History Among Canadian-Born Players

And Cade did it!

4th Canadian born reliever ever to strikeout 100+ hitters in a season.@EricGagne38 137 (2003)

John Hiller 134 (1974), 124 (1973), 117 (1976), 115 (1977)

Eric Gagne 114 (2002), 114 (2004)

Matt Brash 107 (2023)

