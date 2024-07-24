Cleveland Guardians Star Moves Up Incredible List in Reliever History
The Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night to earn their 60th win of the season. At 60-40, the Guardians lead the American League Central over both the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals, who are also currently in playoff positions.
It's been amazing turnaround for Cleveland, who only won 76 games a season ago and had to replace Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona in the offseason. First-year skipper Stephen Vogt has put himself in the conversation for Manager of the Year with the way this team has performed.
In the 5-4 win on Tuesday, closer Emmanuel Clase recorded his 30th save of the season. That save was the 141st of his career, which gave him the most in Indians/Guardians history. Furthermore, it moved him up a prestigous list in all-time baseball history as well.
Per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Most SVs in first 5 MLB seasons:
186- Craig Kimbrel (2010-14)
160- Joakim Soria ('07-11)
155- Billy Koch ('99-03)
154- Roberto Osuna ('15-19)
151- Jonathan Papelbon ('05-09)
148- Bobby Thigpen (86-90)
144- Bobby Jenks (05-09)
141- Clase (2019-24)
141- Edwin Diaz (16-20)
Clase has put together a ridiculous season thus far. An All-Star, he's 4-1 with a 0.78 ERA. He's struck out 39 batters in 46.1 innings and has a 0.65 ERA.
In his fifth year in the big leagues, he's become the most reliable closer in the entire league. He has three consecutive seasons over 30 saves and he's on pace to get more than 40 for the third consecutive year as well.
The Guardians will play the Tigers again on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET.
