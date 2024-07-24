Cleveland Guardians Star Moves Up Incredible List in Reliever History

(Related) Most SVs in first 5 MLB seasons:

186- Craig Kimbrel (2010-14)

160- Joakim Soria ('07-11)

155- Billy Koch ('99-03)

154- Roberto Osuna ('15-19)

151- Jonathan Papelbon ('05-09)

148- Bobby Thigpen (86-90)

144- Bobby Jenks (05-09)

141- Clase (2019-24)

141- Edwin Diaz (16-20) https://t.co/YCf5lpfpAs