Cleveland Guardians Star Jose Ramirez Made Crazy Baseball History in 2024
The Cleveland Guardians put together an amazing season in 2024 under first-year manager Stephen Vogt. Cleveland won the American League Central even despite losing key relievers like Trevor Stephan and James Karinchak, and then took care of the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS before losing against the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
As is usually the case with Cleveland, the bus was driven by superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez, who put together an MVP-caliber season that saw him hit .279 with 39 homers, 118 RBIs and 41 stolen bases. He made his sixth All-Star Game and won his fifth Silver Slugger award. He finished fifth in the American League MVP voting, which was won by Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.
In addition to his great counting stats, Ramirez also made some wild baseball history, according to @CodifyBaseball:
Until last season, no MLB player had ever had more than 300 plate appearances with two strikes and slugged over .550 in those PAs.
José Ramírez last year had 352 plate appearances with two strikes and slugged .552 in those PAs. It was incredible.
Lifetime, Ramirez is a 12-year veteran who has spent his entire career with Cleveland. He helped the Guardians get to the World Series back in the 2016 season and he owns a .279 lifetime batting average with 255 home runs.
If Cleveland is going to repeat as division champions this year, then Ramirez will certainly be at the heart of it all.
Opening Day is set for March 27.
