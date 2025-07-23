Cleveland Guardians Star Sets New Mark in Franchise History
The Cleveland Guardians got back to .500 on Tuesday night with a 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. The Guardians, who won the American League Central last season, are now 50-50. While they are still on the outside-looking-in of the playoff picture, they do have the easiest schedule in the league remaining, and they may decide to hold at the trade deadline as a result.
Left-hander Joey Cantillo earned the win on the mound, going five innings and striking out five. He gave up just one earned run in moving to 2-0 with a 3.91 ERA.
Offensively, Cleveland was led by Angel Martinez, who went 3-for-5, and Jose Ramirez, who went 1-for-2 with a home run, a run scored, an RBI, a stolen base and three walks. One day after joining the 20-20 club for a seventh time in his career, he joined the 20-30 club, and set a new mark in franchise history.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
José Ramírez secured his 3rd career 20-HR, 30-SB season tonight (2018, 2024-25), the most such seasons in Cleveland franchise history, breaking a tie with Grady Sizemore (2007-08) and Roberto Alomar (1999, 2001).
One of the most underrated players in the game, Ramirez is hitting .295 this season with 21 home runs, 56 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. He's carrying an .899 OPS.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Zach Eflin will take the mound for Baltimore while Slade Cecconi pitches for the Guardians.
