Colorado Rockies Projected to Post Worst Record in Franchise History in 2025
The past few seasons haven't exactly been pretty for the Colorado Rockies, but 2025 could very well be uglier.
Baseball Prospectus published its first standings projections for the 2025 season on Monday, utilizing simulations run through the Player Empirical Comparison and Optimization Test Algorithm. While clubs like the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers fared favorably in the initial PECOTA standings, the same cannot be said for the Rockies.
Colorado's simulated winning percentage came in at .343, which is the worst in the big leagues. Over a full-season, 162-game sample, the model had the Rockies winning an average of just 55.5 games.
Even the Chicago White Sox, who posted the worst record in MLB's modern era last season, are projected to win six more games than Colorado in 2025.
The Rockies have only finished with 55 or fewer wins on two occasions. They won 26 games in the strike-shortened 1994 season, then 53 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
The worst single-season winning percentage in Colorado's franchise history is currently .364.
Averaging out thousands of simulations typically moves projections away from the extremes, and yet PECOTA still has the Rockies finishing with their worst record ever. The 55.5 projected wins actually aren't too far off from what the team has finished with in each of the last seasons, though, as they won 59 games in 2023 and 61 in 2024.
Colorado has finished dead-last in the NL West in each of the last three seasons. The three seasons before that, they finished second-to-last.
No team across all of MLB has a worse winning percentage than the Rockies since 2019.
According to the PECOTA standings, Colorado has a 0.0% chance to reach the postseason before even playing a game. The White Sox and Miami Marlins are in the same boat.
Playing in the increasingly talented NL West doesn't work in the Rockies' favor, even if their young players continue to develop.
The Rockies enter 2025 with a very similar lineup that they boasted in 2024, simply replacing second baseman Branden Rodgers with a combination of Thairo Estrada and Kyle Farmer. Germán Márquez and Antonio Senztela are returning from injury to join Colorado's rotation, which no longer features Cal Quantrill.
Even manager Bud Black, who hasn't guided his team to the postseason since 2018, is back for another round. If he records fewer than 60 wins again in 2025, this season will almost surely be Black's last in Denver.
