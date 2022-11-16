Colorado Rockies Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Colorado Rockies added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Warming Bernabel, Blair Calvo, Julio Carreras, Brenton Doyle and Riley Pint. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

The Rockies also traded Juan Brito to the Cleveland Guardians for Nolan Jones. Jones has been added to the 40-man roster as well.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Rockies have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spot. The Rockies can add a player from another team via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Rockies have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Daniel Bard

Jake Bird

Blair Calvo

Noah Davis

Ryan Feitner

Kyle Freeland

Lucas Gilbreath

Austin Gomber

Gavin Hollowell

Tyler Kinley

Peter Lambert

Dinelson Lamet

Justin Lawrence

German Marquez

Riley Pint

Ryan Rolison

Antonio Senzatela

Chad Smith

Jose Urena

Catchers

Elias Diaz

Brian Serven

Infielders

Warming Bernabel

Julio Carreras

C.J. Cron

Garrett Hampson

Nolan Jones

Ryan McMahon

Elehuris Montero

Brendan Rodgers

Michael Toglia

Ezequiel Tovar

Alan Trejo

Outfielders

Sean Bouchard

Kris Bryant

Yonathan Daza

Brenton Doyle

Randal Grichuk

Connor Joe

Designated Hitter

Charlie Blackmon

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.