Colorado Rockies Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Colorado Rockies added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Warming Bernabel, Blair Calvo, Julio Carreras, Brenton Doyle and Riley Pint. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
The Rockies also traded Juan Brito to the Cleveland Guardians for Nolan Jones. Jones has been added to the 40-man roster as well.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Rockies have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spot. The Rockies can add a player from another team via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Rockies have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Daniel Bard
Jake Bird
Blair Calvo
Noah Davis
Ryan Feitner
Kyle Freeland
Lucas Gilbreath
Austin Gomber
Gavin Hollowell
Tyler Kinley
Peter Lambert
Dinelson Lamet
Justin Lawrence
German Marquez
Riley Pint
Ryan Rolison
Antonio Senzatela
Chad Smith
Jose Urena
Catchers
Elias Diaz
Brian Serven
Infielders
Warming Bernabel
Julio Carreras
C.J. Cron
Garrett Hampson
Nolan Jones
Ryan McMahon
Elehuris Montero
Brendan Rodgers
Michael Toglia
Ezequiel Tovar
Alan Trejo
Outfielders
Sean Bouchard
Kris Bryant
Yonathan Daza
Brenton Doyle
Randal Grichuk
Connor Joe
Designated Hitter
Charlie Blackmon
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.