Could Braves be Adding Another Catcher? Atlanta Has Checked in on Sean Murphy

Could Braves be Adding Another Catcher? Atlanta Has Reportedly Checked in on Oakland A's' Sean Murphy

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Atlanta Braves have 'checked in on' Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, who appears to be drawing a great deal of interest from teams in the market for a catcher.

The Braves already have a deep group of catchers, featuring William Contreras, Travis d'Arnaud and Manny Pina. Rosenthal noted in his latest piece on The Athletic that the Braves could trade d'Arnaud or Contreras for a young corner outfielder, a young shortstop or a young pitcher.

It seems unlikely that the Braves will be the team to land Murphy. Rosenthal also noted that the Braves appear to be investigating the possibility and seeing what could happen as a result.

Murphy slashed .250/.332/.759 in 2022. In 2021, Murphy had 10 Defensive Runs Saved. Murphy is 28 and under club control through 2025. His estimated salary for 2023 via arbitration is around $3.3 million.

By Jack Vita
