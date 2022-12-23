Dansby Swanson's First Instagram Post as a Member of the Chicago Cubs
Newly signed shortstop Dansby Swanson created his first Instagram post as a member of the Chicago Cubs earlier this week, following his introductory press conference.
Swanson posted pictures from his introductory presser Wednesday, and a photo for Wrigley Field's Marquee welcoming the All-Star shortstop to Chicago.
Swanson captured the post, "We are incredibly excited and grateful to join the @cubs family! Time to get to work".
Swanson reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $177 million contract last Saturday, while wrapping up his honeymoon with wife and Chicago Red Stars and US Women's National Team star Mallory Pugh. The two were wed a week earlier.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- PODCAST: Latest Episode of the Jack Vita Show
- How Dansby Swanson's Grandfather Played Role in Shortstop's Move to Chicago
- Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans
- New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
- OPINION: Carlos Correa's Contract Will Not Age Well
- OPINION: Jed Hoyer, Cubs Made Right Decision Passing on Carlos Correa
- REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
- PODCAST: Exclusive Interview with a Toms River East Little League Star
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.