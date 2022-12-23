Dansby Swanson's First Instagram Post as a Member of the Chicago Cubs

Newly acquired All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his excitement to join the Chicago Cubs earlier this week, creating an Instagram post featuring pictures from his introductory press conference, and a caption that read, "Time to get to work."

Newly signed shortstop Dansby Swanson created his first Instagram post as a member of the Chicago Cubs earlier this week, following his introductory press conference.

Swanson posted pictures from his introductory presser Wednesday, and a photo for Wrigley Field's Marquee welcoming the All-Star shortstop to Chicago.

Swanson captured the post, "We are incredibly excited and grateful to join the @cubs family! Time to get to work".

Swanson reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $177 million contract last Saturday, while wrapping up his honeymoon with wife and Chicago Red Stars and US Women's National Team star Mallory Pugh. The two were wed a week earlier.

