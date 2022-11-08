Dave Roberts, Buck Showalter, Brian Snitker Named NL Manager of the Year Finalists

Skip to main content
The National League Manager of the Year Award finalists were named Monday evening. The award winner will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, November 15.
Monday evening, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the BBWAA awards. The winners will be announced over the next two weeks.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Dave Roberts, New York Mets' Buck Showalter and Atlanta Braves' Brian Snitker were named finalists for National League Manager of the Year.

The winner of the award will be announced live along with the American League Manager of the Year award winner Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The winners for AL and NL MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year will all be announced the same week.

Roberts' Dodgers won 111 games in 2022, a new franchise record.

In Showalter's first season with the Mets, the club won 101 games and returned to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Snitker's Braves won their fifth-straight National League East division title, winning 101 games and overcoming a 10.5 game-deficit to top the Mets in the division race.

