Skip to main content

David Ross Not in Attendance for Dansby Swanson Introductory Press Conference

Newly acquired All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson faced the media for the first time as a member of the Chicago Cubs Wednesday afternoon. Swanson took center stage alongside Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins, however, Cubs manager David Ross was not in attendance.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Newly acquired All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson faced the media for the first time as a member of the Chicago Cubs Wednesday afternoon. Swanson took center stage alongside Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins, however, Cubs manager David Ross was not in attendance.

Cubs reps shared that Ross would not be at Wednesday's presser. Of course, however, he will be available for comment later. Cubs reps did not specify or explain why Ross couldn't attend the press conference. Hopefully everything is okay for the Cubs skipper. Perhaps he is home for the holidays, spending time with his family, or dealing with other matters. We hope for the best for Ross.

Swanson shared how his late grandfather played a role in his decision to come to Chicago and play for the Cubs, as he fought back tears.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19116451_168388303_lowres (1)
News

David Ross Not in Attendance for Dansby Swanson Introductory Press Conference

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19095465_168388303_lowres (1)
News

San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup Losing Out on Carlos Correa

By Jack Vita
USATSI_16924888_168388303_lowres
News

How Dansby Swanson's Grandfather Played Role in Shortstop's Move to Chicago

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19002363_168388303_lowres
News

San Francisco Giants, Farhan Zaidi Comment on Collapsed Correa Deal

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19222059_168388303_lowres
News

Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19095394_168388303_lowres (1)
News

REPORT: Carlos Correa Signs 12-Year Contract with New York Mets

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19202526_168388303_lowres
News

New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19646755_168388303_lowres
News

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Rocks Phillies Hoodie at Press Conference

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19223616_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Angels' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Brandon Drury

By Jack Vita