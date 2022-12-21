David Ross Not in Attendance for Dansby Swanson Introductory Press Conference

Newly acquired All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson faced the media for the first time as a member of the Chicago Cubs Wednesday afternoon. Swanson took center stage alongside Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins, however, Cubs manager David Ross was not in attendance.

Cubs reps shared that Ross would not be at Wednesday's presser. Of course, however, he will be available for comment later. Cubs reps did not specify or explain why Ross couldn't attend the press conference. Hopefully everything is okay for the Cubs skipper. Perhaps he is home for the holidays, spending time with his family, or dealing with other matters. We hope for the best for Ross.

Swanson shared how his late grandfather played a role in his decision to come to Chicago and play for the Cubs, as he fought back tears.

