Deion Sanders Becomes First MLB Player to Coach Colorado Buffaloes Football

Hours after Jackson State won its second straight SWAC Football Championship, the University of Colorado Boulder announced the hire of its new head football coach, Deion Sanders.

Sanders becomes the first head football coach in Colorado Buffaloes history to have played Major League Baseball. It's entirely possible that he is the first Pac-12 head coach to have played Major League Baseball, and the first Division I FBS head coach to have played in MLB, for that matter.

Sanders played nine Major League seasons, batting .263 with a .319 On Base Percentage for his career, with 168 home runs.

In his three seasons coaching at Jackson State, Sanders went 26-5, winning two conference titles.

Sanders will have the tall task of turning around a Colorado football program that has fallen significantly since winning a National Championship in 1990. The Buffs have appeared in just two bowl games since 2007.

