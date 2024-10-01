Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves Aces Combine For Extremely Rare Baseball History
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale are both slated to win the Cy Young Awards in their respective leagues.
The reason? They've combined for some incredible baseball history while also leading their teams to the playoffs this season.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Seasons where pitchers won Triple Crowns in both leagues, since ER official (1913):
2024 Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal
2011 Clayton Kershaw, Justin Verlander
1924 Dazzy Vance, Walter Johnson
Both players led their leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts. For Sale, he went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA. He also struck out 225 batters. Skubal also won 18 games, pitching to a 2.39 ERA. He fanned 228 batters in 192.0 innings.
In Sale's case, this was an amazing bounceback season. Injured a large portion of 2019-2023, there were real questions about if he could get back to the perennial All-Star pitcher he once was. After being traded to the Braves last offseason, the team rewarded him with a contract extension and he justified that belief.
Furthermore, his performances helped cover for the loss of Spencer Strider, who went down earlier in the season with elbow problems.
As for Skubal, this was a breakout year for him. While it was always evident that he had talent, to be able to put it together for a full season was a huge step forward for him. He'll be the Tigers' Game 1 starter on Tuesday as they open up the wild card round against the Houston Astros. First pitch in that game is 2:32 p.m. ET.
