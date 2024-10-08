Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Gets Scolded By Mom on Social Media
Tarik Skubal threw an absolute gem in Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday, helping the Detroit Tigers tie their series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Now, he just has to hope he doesn't get grounded.
The lefty tossed 7.0 scoreless innings at Progressive Field, setting the table for his team to win 3-0. Skubal seemingly fed off the energy of the hostile crowd, egging them on after forcing an inning-ending double play in the sixth.
Skubal also got out of a jam in the fifth with a double-play ball, letting his emotions loose on his way back to the dugout.
Even amateur lip-readers could tell that Skubal told the crowd to, well, stop talking, just with some NSFW vocabulary mixed in for good measure. Laura Skubal, Tarik's mother, was among those to take notice, and she went viral for scolding him and invoking his middle name on social media.
Skubal, 27, won the AL Pitching Triple Crown this regular season, leading the league with 18 wins, a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts. He has carried that dominance into the postseason, allowing just seven hits across 13.0 scoreless innings so far.
The presumptive AL Cy Young favorite has been with the Tigers since they plucked him out of Seattle University in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Detroit was already in the midst of a four-year playoff drought when they added Skubal to the organization, and that dry spell didn't end until Skubal broke out in 2024.
Skubal and the Tigers are now two wins away from reaching the ALCS, and six wins away from winning the AL pennant. It remains to be seen when Skubal will take the mound again, but he has certainly proven himself to be just as dangerous in October as he was from March to September.
