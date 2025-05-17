Detroit Tigers Bring History-Making Offense into Saturday Showdown with Blue Jays
The Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Friday night at Rogers Centre, becoming the first team in baseball to hit the 30-win mark.
At 30-15, the Tigers lead the American League Central, while Toronto fell to 21-23.
Part of the reason for the Tigers' success has been the offense, which is putting up numbers not seen in the last 31 years of franchise history.
Per @TigersPR:
We've scored 249 runs so far this season, ranking 2nd in the AL behind only the Yankees (256).
It marks our highest run total over the first 45 games of a season in 31 years, since scoring 256 runs at this point in 1994.
That and more in today's game notes.
Up and down the lineup, the Tigers are getting contributions. Kerry Carpenter is hitting .298, while Gleyber Torres has an .811 OPS. Riley Greene is up to .278 and Spencer Torkelson has 11 home runs. On top of that, Javier Baez and his .307 average is one of the best storylines of the season thus far. He homered in Friday's win.
Armed with power, the best pitcher in the American League (Tarik Skubal) and a World Series-winning manager (AJ Hinch), the Tigers are a real threat to go deep in the American League playoffs this October. They advanced to the American League Division Series last season, losing to the Cleveland Guardians.
The Tigers and Blue Jays will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Reese Olson will pitch for Detroit while lefty Eric Lauer goes for Toronto.
Olson is 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA while Lauer is 1-0 with a 2.00.
