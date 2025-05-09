Detroit Tigers Making All Sorts of Team History Through First 38 Games of Season
The Detroit Tigers toppled the Colorado Rockies in both games of a doubleheader on Thursday at Coors Field. Detroit won the first game 10-2 before taking the second game 11-1.
They are now 25-13 on the season, owning the best record in the American League. The Rockies are 6-31, which is the worst record in baseball.
Detroit, which advanced to the American League Division Series last season, is looking to reach the World Series for the first time since 2012.
They've also made quite a bit of team history in their hot start to the season, including this nugget from Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is the first time the Tigers have at least a share of the best record in baseball in May or later (excluding 2020) since through games of May 23, 2014
h/t @EliasSports
And the offense is also on a historic run over the last 10 games, per Tigers PR:
We scored 79 runs on this 10-game road trip.
That is the second-highest run total in franchise history on a road trip of 10 games or fewer.
(via @EliasSports)
The Tigers certainly have everything working for them right now. Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson provide solid power in the middle of the order while Tarik Skubal is the reigning American League Cy Young winner and leading the rotation.
And AJ Hinch, who just picked up his 900th career victory this week, is a manager who has won a World Series before (Astros, 2017).
The Tigers will return home and look to continue their solid play when they take on the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
