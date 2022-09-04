Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Extends Scoreless Innings Streak to 41.1

Arizona Diamondbacks' starting pitcher Zac Gallen continued his dominance Sunday, in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Gallen cruised once again on Sunday, shutting down the Milwaukee Brewers' offense, tossing seven scoreless innings, striking out seven, and allowing just two hits and one walk, as the Diamondbacks topped the Brewers 5-1, taking three of four from the Beermakers in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have now won their last three series, all against teams vying for playoff spots: the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and now, the Milwaukee Brewers. The Snakes have won eight of their last ten games, outscoring opponents 52-21 during that stretch.

With Sunday's victory, the Diamondbacks improve to 64-69 in 2022, tying the San Francisco Giants for third place in National League West.

Gallen has not allowed a run since August 2, when the Diamondbacks beat the Guardians in Cleveland, 6-3.

Last week, Gallen shut out the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing another seven scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and one walk, and striking out seven in the club's 12-3 victory in Arizona.

Gallen is now just two outs away from tying Brandon Webb for the franchise's longest scoreless innings streak. Webb went 42 innings without allowing a run in the 2007 season, a season in which Webb finished second in National League Cy Young voting.

Gallen extended his own scoreless innings streak to 41.1 Sunday.

Picking up the win Sunday, Gallen is now 11-2 this season, with a 2.42 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 152 strikeouts through 152.2 innings pitched.

Gallen is slated to make his next appearance next Saturday at Coors Field, a night in which he has the opportunity to make franchise history.