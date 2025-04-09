Dynamic Athletics' Rookie Making Team History at Start of 2025 Campaign
Playing against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Athletics' rookie Jacob Wilson continued the excellent start to his season by singling in his first at-bat.
With that, he moved his hitting streak to 13 games, which is the second-longest to start a season in franchise history.
Per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com:
Jacob Wilson extends his hitting streak to 13 games. That ties Ryan Sweeney (2010), Jermaine Dye (2004) and Carney Lansford (1987) for the longest A's season-opening hitting streak in the expansion era (since 1961)
Gallegos added a follow-up message that Stan Javier (1987) owns the longest at 17 games.
The 23-year-old Wilson was the No. 6 overall selection in the 2023 draft out of Grand Canyon. He made his debut last season, getting 92 at-bats and hitting .250. At the time of this posting, he's hitting .413 this season with two homers and seven RBIs.
He's the son of former big-league shortstop Jack Wilson.
Jack Wilson is a former All-Star who spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, and Atlanta Braves. He won a Silver Slugger with Pittsburgh in 2004. Lifetime, he was a .265 hitter who had 61 homers and 426 RBIs. The Athletics are finishing out their series with the Padres before an off-day on Thursday. They'll begin a weekend series on Friday with the New York Mets, which will be played in West Sacramento, Calif.
First pitch on Friday is set for 10:05 p.m. ET. The Mets are second in the National League East.
