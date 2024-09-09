'Field of Dreams,' 'The Sandlot' Star James Earl Jones Dies at 93
Famed actor James Earl Jones died at the age of 93 on Monday, his agent has confirmed to multiple outlets.
Beyond his iconic baritone voice, Jones was known for his performances in blockbuster movies and award-winning films alike. He was the voice of Darth Vader in "Star Wars" and Mufasa in "The Lion King," on top of making appearances in "Conan the Barbarian," "Coming to America" and "The Hunt for Red October."
In the baseball world, though, Jones was known for two roles above all else.
Jones played Terence Mann in 1989's "Field of Dreams" alongside Kevin Costner. The film, which was nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at that year's Academy Awards, was about an Iowa cornfield-turned-baseball field that attracts the ghosts of the 1919 Chicago White Sox.
In one of the most iconic monologues in cinema history, Jones' Mann insists that "people will come" to the farm to relive their childhoods and experience the fantastical games for themselves.
"The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball," Jones said in the film. "America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It's been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game, is a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again. Oh, people will come, Ray. People will most definitely come."
MLB built a stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, to pay homage to "Field of Dreams," hosting specialty series there in the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons.
Jones also played Mr. Mertle in "The Sandlot" in 1993. In that film, he portrayed a blind former Negro League player who lived next to the titular junkyard.
However, Jones' ties to America's pastime went beyond the fictional ones.
Jones famously recited the National Anthem at the 1993 All-Star Game in Baltimore, which MLB's official social media accounts re-shared following his death. He also read Ernest Lawrence Thayer's 1888 poem "Casey at the Bat" prior to a Philadelphia Phillies game in 2007.
In 1980, Jones narrated the documentary "There Was Always Sun Shining Someplace: Life in the Negro Baseball Leagues."
Jones was surrounded by his family when he died at his home Monday morning. No cause of death was shared.
