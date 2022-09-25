For First Time Since 2017, deGrom Allows 3+ Runs in Three Straight Games

The Oakland Athletics hung five runs off New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom on six hits and four walks in Oakland Saturday, in the club's 10-4 win over the Mets.

DeGrom was shown the door early, pitching just four innings, the fewest he had logged in a single game since June 16, 2021.

DeGrom has now allowed three runs or more in three straight starts, something that has not done since the spring of 2017.

DeGrom gave up three or more runs over five starts spanning from April 22 to May 14, 2017, for a 5.46 ERA, .286 opponent batting average and .370 opponent on base percentage

DeGrom, who returned from a right scapula injury and made his first start of the 2022 season August 2, is now enduring his worst three-game stretch in years.

DeGrom entered the Mets' September 13 game against the Chicago Cubs with a 1.66 ERA on the season. Over his last three starts, deGrom's ERA has increased to 2.93.

DeGrom has given up a home run in each of his last three starts, coming against three sub-.500 teams. Dating back to September 13, deGrom has faced the Chicago Cubs (66-86), Pittsburgh Pirates (56-96) and Oakland A's (56-96). In that three-game stretch, deGrom has not recorded a win, and has posted a 6.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and .254 opponent batting average over 15 innings pitched.

Prior to September 13, deGrom had only allowed three runs or more in game twice, dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season.

The Mets are going to need deGrom to return to form soon, as they are entrenched in a tight National League East race with the Atlanta Braves, who they will open a three-game series with in Atlanta, Friday.

DeGrom is due up next in the rotation Saturday, in a key game that will likely determine which team wins the NL East.