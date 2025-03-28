Former Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners Star Re-Writes Personal History on Opening Day
The Arizona Diamondbacks started off the 2025 season on a sour note, losing 10-6 on Thursday night to the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks are looking for a rebound season after missing the playoffs last year as a result of a late season stumble.
The Cubs are now 1-2, earning their first win after being swept in the Toyko Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Though the D'Backs lost, they got a big offensive performance from Ketel Marte, who went 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Corbin Carroll also had a hit and Eugenio Suarez was 1-for-3 with a home run.
The blast also helped him rewrite his own personal history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
111.7 mph!
that is Eugenio Suárez's:
- 3rd-hardest hit HR under Statcast (2015)
- 6th-hardest hit batted ball under Statcast
- hardest-hit batted ball since a 111.9 mph HR on 9/24/21
Suarez, 33, is in the 12th year of his career with the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and Diamondbacks. He is a career .249 hitter with 277 home runs. He popped 30 homers last season and has five career seasons of 30 or more homers.
The Diamondbacks acquired him before last season in a trade with the Mariners.
The two teams will play again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Jameson Taillon will get the ball for the Cubs while righty Merrill Kelly pitches for the Diamondbacks.
The two teams will also play on Saturday and Sunday to finish out the series.
