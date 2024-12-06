Former Cy Young Winner Shane Bieber Returns to Cleveland Guardians
Former American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber is returning to the Cleveland Guardians. ESPN's Buster Olney had the report, though no financial terms were disclosed at the time of this posting.
Per Olney:
Shane Bieber is returning to the Guardians, in a deal negotiated by Rosenhaus Sports.
The 29-year-old Bieber went 2-0 this past season with a 0.00 ERA in two starts before getting injured in April. He underwent Tommy John surgery and is set to miss at least the early portion of 2025. Lifetime, he's 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA. Bieber has spent seven years in the big leagues - all with the Guardians. He won the American League Cy Young Award in the COVID-shortened 2020 season by going 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA. He is a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner and a Triple Crown winner.
The Guardians are coming off a season in which they won the American League Central and advanced to the American League Championship Series, where they lost to the New York Yankees in five games. If and when Bieber can return to the starting rotation, he'll join a group headlined by Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee. Left-hander Matthew Boyd, who helped the Guardians get to the ALCS, just left in free agency for the Chicago Cubs.
The Bieber market hadn't officially picked up this offseason, but he was often connected to the Boston Red Sox, who are in need of high-end starting pitching.
That said, he returns back to the only organization he's ever known.
