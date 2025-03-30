Former No. 1 Overall Draft Choice Makes History with Colorado Rockies Home Run

Mickey Moniak's solo shot in the 7th inning of a 6-4 loss to the #Rays made him the 3rd player in #Rockies history to homer in his 1st PA, 1st to do so as a PH. Others: Jay Gainer (5/14/93) at Reds, and Ellis Burks (4/4/03) vs. #Phillies season opener at Mile High. @EliasSports