Former No. 1 Overall Draft Choice Makes History with Colorado Rockies Home Run
The Colorado Rockies lost against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon by a score of 6-4. With the loss, Colorado is now 1-2 on the young season. The Rays improve to 2-1.
Though the Rockies lost, new outfielder Mickey Moniak was impressive in his first action with his new club. Recently released by the Los Angeles Angels, Moniak hit a home run in his first at-bat, making some team history.
Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com:
Mickey Moniak's solo shot in the 7th inning of a 6-4 loss to the #Rays made him the 3rd player in #Rockies history to homer in his 1st PA, 1st to do so as a PH. Others: Jay Gainer (5/14/93) at Reds, and Ellis Burks (4/4/03) vs. #Phillies season opener at Mile High. @EliasSports
The former No. 1 overall pick in the draft (2016), the 26-year-old Moniak is now in his sixth season with the Philadelphia Phillies and Angels. He's a career .231 hitter with 33 homers and 107 RBIs. He hit just .219 a season ago with the Halos, popping 14 homers and driving in 49. He has 15 career stolen bases.
The Rockies will be back in action on Monday afternoon when they take on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m. ET as German Marquez makes his first start of the season for Colorado. He'll be opposed by left-hander Cristopher Sanchez.
Marquez is a former All-Star while Sanchez went 11-9 a season ago. He had a 3.32 ERA as the Phillies won the National League East.
Related MLB Stories
CASHMAN MAKES HISTORY: Brian Cashman, the general manager of the Yankees since 1998, earned his 2,500th career win on Saturday. CLICK HERE:
ADLEY IS ROLLING: Nobody dominates Opening Day like Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles. CLICK HERE:
RED SOX UNIFORM LINEUP: The Red Sox have changed up their on-field look in a big way in 2025. CLICK HERE for the details.