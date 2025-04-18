Former Seattle Mariners Slugger Re-Writes Personal History with Mammoth Homer
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the Chicago Cubs on Friday in one of the wildest games you'll ever see.
The Cubs won the game 13-11 after the two teams scored a combined 16 runs in the eighth inning. It was 7-3 Cubs entering the top of the eighth, when the Diamondbacks exploded for 10 runs to take an 11-7 lead. Then, Chicago answered with six of their own in the bottom half of the eighth to end up winning the game.
The Cubs, who lead the National League Central, improved to 13-9. The Diamondbacks, who are fourth in the National League West, are now 12-8.
Despite the loss, it was a solid day at the plate for D'Backs third baseman Eugenio Suarez. The veteran slugger went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and four RBIs. The homer was his sixth of the year.
It also re-wrote some personal history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Geno!
458 ft is Eugenio Suarez’s second-longest home run under Statcast (2015), behind only a 465-ft homer on 6/2/16
Suarez, 33, is hitting just .153 this season but he still has almost limitless power. A 12-year veteran of the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and D'Backs, he's hit 282 career homers. He's had five seasons of 30 or more, including in 2022 with Seattle (31). The Mariners had acquired him before the 2022 season from the Reds, only to trade him in a salary dump move before the 2024 season.
The Diamondbacks will play the Cubs again on Saturday while the Mariners will play the Blue Jays on Friday night.
