Former Toronto Blue Jays Ace Marcus Stroman Viewed as Strong Trade Candidate This Winter
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, pitcher Marcus Stroman is a prime candidate to be traded from the New York Yankees this offseason.
There's been no indication that the Yankees are actively trying to trade Stroman, but Feinsand identified one likely trade piece from each team.
Stroman is entering the final year of the two-year, $37 million contract he signed in January, though the deal includes a vesting $18 million player option if he throws 140 innings in 2025. Stroman was slightly below average (95 ERA+) over 154 2/3 innings last season, posting a 4.31 ERA, but the 33-year-old did not make a single appearance for New York during the postseason. He could be a mid-rotation option for many clubs, but he doesn’t appear to be in the Yankees’ plans.
Stroman went 10-9 this season for New York, pitching to a 4.31 ERA. The 33-year-old Long Island native made 30 appearances with 29 starts.
The 10-year veteran is 87-85 lifetime with a 3.72 ERA. Stroman is the former ace of the Toronto Blue Jays but has also pitched for the Mets and Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2019 and Chicago in 2023.
Stroman made his debut with Toronto in 2014 and won double-digit games in two separate seasons with the Jays. He helped Toronto to the ALCS in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
The Blue Jays traded him to the Mets in the 2019 season and then promptly made the playoffs in the COVID shortened 2020 season. They also made the playoffs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before finishing last in the American League East this past year.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.