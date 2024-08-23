Former Toronto Blue Jays Catcher to Make Unique Baseball History Next Week
Former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is set to make some incredible baseball history on Monday night.
Let's give the backstory here first:
Back on June 26, Jansen was a member of the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays were playing the Boston Red Sox when the game was suspended in the second inning. Jansen was at the plate for Toronto.
Since then, Jansen has been traded to the Red Sox. So, the Blue Jays will need to put in a pinch-hitter to take Jansen's place at the plate - while the Red Sox will be using Jansen behind the plate as the catcher.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Jansen is set to become the first player ever to play for two teams in the same game.
When this game resumes on Monday, Danny Jansen, who was AT the plate for the Blue Jays when the game was suspended, will be BEHIND the plate for the Red Sox while a pinch-hitter takes over his PA…making him the first player in MLB history to play for both teams in the same game
Jansen can easily slide in at catcher because Reese McGuire was designated for assignment by Boston since that game. He was catching at the time of the suspension.
The game will take place on Monday at 2:05 p.m. ET. The Red Sox are currently 3.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League. The Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East.
The two teams will play a full nine-inning game afterwards at 7:10 p.m. ET.
